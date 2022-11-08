Brokers Offer Predictions for Exelon Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Exelon in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $36.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

