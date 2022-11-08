Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Electronic Arts in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the game software company will earn $5.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.44. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

NASDAQ:EA opened at $132.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

