Analysts Set Expectations for Gladstone Investment Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GAIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.32 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $475.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 821,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 283,224 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 274,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 45,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

