Oppenheimer Weighs in on Capital Southwest Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CSWC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $19.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $578.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.15. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 27.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 7.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 30.9% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 169,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.89%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading

