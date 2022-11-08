FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $4.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $12.27 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $54.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.61. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 66.4% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

