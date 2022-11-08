FY2023 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$1.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$886.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50.

In other New Gold news, Director Renaud Adams acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,194,215.40. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 703,803 shares in the company, valued at C$710,841.03. Also, Director Renaud Adams bought 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,194,215.40. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 355,000 shares of company stock worth $338,560.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

