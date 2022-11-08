National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.56.

TSE TIH opened at C$104.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.60. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$93.25 and a 12 month high of C$124.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.33.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total value of C$494,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,546,529. In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.29, for a total value of C$418,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at C$275,735.30. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total transaction of C$494,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,546,529. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,304 over the last ninety days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.08%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

