FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ryerson Holding Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Ryerson’s current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RYI. StockNews.com cut Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Ryerson Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:RYI opened at $26.15 on Monday. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 127,440 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 38,724 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 72,837 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 4.46%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

