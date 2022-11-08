ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ITT in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

ITT Price Performance

ITT Announces Dividend

Shares of ITT stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. ITT has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.