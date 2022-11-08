B. Riley Weighs in on Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.76. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share.

GRBK has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

GRBK opened at $20.42 on Monday. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $940.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

