Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.60.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $55.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

