Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
BOOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.60.
Boot Barn Price Performance
NYSE BOOT opened at $55.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn
In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.