Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Avantor by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

