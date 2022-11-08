American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Given New $151.00 Price Target at UBS Group

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group to $151.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.33.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.70.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works



American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

