Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has $38.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.35 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 553.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365,730 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,160,000 after buying an additional 5,288,869 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,851,000 after buying an additional 4,877,641 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 109.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,352,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,473,000 after buying an additional 2,791,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 99.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,365,000 after buying an additional 2,123,660 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

