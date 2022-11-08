Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Citigroup

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BALL. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:BALL opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. Ball has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $97.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

