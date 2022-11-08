Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BALL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ball to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $51.01 on Friday. Ball has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.80.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.