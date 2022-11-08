Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $175.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BILL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.10.

NYSE:BILL opened at $104.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.96. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,684 shares of company stock worth $26,963,703 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bill.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after buying an additional 98,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

