Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $99.17 on Friday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Aptiv by 122.9% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

