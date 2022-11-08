Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

NYSE:BKH opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

