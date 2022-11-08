Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of AP stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $102.58 million during the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
