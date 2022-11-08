Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of AP stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $102.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

