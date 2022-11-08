Berenberg Bank Increases BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to GBX 560

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($5.76) to GBX 560 ($6.45) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank downgraded BP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BP from GBX 520 ($5.99) to GBX 530 ($6.10) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BP from GBX 540 ($6.22) to GBX 566 ($6.52) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BP from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.29.

Shares of BP opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BP has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 200.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

