APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Raised to $18.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
APG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut APi Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised APi Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.
APi Group Stock Up 1.3 %
APG stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. APi Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Activity at APi Group
In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 74.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 883.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 373.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 92,191 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About APi Group
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
