APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Raised to $18.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

APG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut APi Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised APi Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.

APG stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. APi Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 0.92%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 74.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 883.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 373.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 92,191 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

