AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

AdvanSix Stock Up 0.1 %

ASIX stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.78.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,345.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $105,360. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in AdvanSix by 122.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 373.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

