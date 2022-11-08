Head to Head Comparison: Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) versus Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) and Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boqii and Yoshitsu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $187.15 million 0.09 -$20.25 million ($0.90) -1.24 Yoshitsu $228.44 million 0.21 $3.27 million N/A N/A

Yoshitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Boqii.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.7% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Yoshitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Boqii shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of Yoshitsu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boqii and Yoshitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -9.06% -49.41% -12.66% Yoshitsu N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Boqii and Yoshitsu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yoshitsu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boqii presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,042.86%. Given Boqii’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boqii is more favorable than Yoshitsu.

Summary

Yoshitsu beats Boqii on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products. The company also provides body care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash; and fragrance products consisting of perfume and cologne for women and men. In addition, the company provides facial wash, firming lotion, astringent, and moisturizer products for men; and lip balm, lotion, shampoo, soap, and essence oil for children. Further, the company offers OTC drugs for the treatment of common ailments, such as colds, headaches, stomach pain, cough, and eye strains, as well as medical supplies and devices, including bandages, masks, thermometers, disinfectant sprays, eye masks, contact lens, and contact lens cleaners and solutions. Additionally, the company provides vitamins, minerals, fiber supplements, nutritional yeast, dietary products, and other nutritional supplements; bedding and bath products, and car supplies; and food, alcoholic beverages, and miscellaneous products. The company sells its products through directly operated physical stores, online stores, and franchise stores, as well as wholesale customers. It directly operates 11 physical stores in Japan; 26 online stores in Japan and China; and 8 franchise stores in the United States, 6 franchise stores in Canada, and 1 franchise store in the United Kingdom, as well as approximately 151 wholesale customers in Japan, China, the United States, and Canada. Yoshitsu Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

