Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) & Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Critical Comparison

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Entera Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Entera Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Entera Bio has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,090.48%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

29.8% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Entera Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Entera Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $1.53 million 9.37 -$8.78 million N/A N/A Entera Bio $570,000.00 31.84 -$12.19 million ($0.08) -7.88

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Entera Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -1,276.25% -144.48% -104.30% Entera Bio -1,125.66% -21.94% -19.46%

Summary

Entera Bio beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union. It is also developing kappa opioid agonist peptide program (TP-2021) for use in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus; nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including HIV preventative therapeutic and a contraceptive from a single ProNeura implant for women and adolescent girls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

