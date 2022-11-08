BTIG Research Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.04.

Twilio Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

