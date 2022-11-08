Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price at $63.59

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($64.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($58.00) to €56.00 ($56.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.