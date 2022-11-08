Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $209.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Equifax Trading Up 1.6 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equifax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after buying an additional 737,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after buying an additional 579,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equifax by 29.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after buying an additional 949,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $165.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

