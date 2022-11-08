Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $31.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 23.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 48.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 100.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

