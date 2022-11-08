GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $44.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $3,254,000. Carroll Investors Inc raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $8,739,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.24. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

