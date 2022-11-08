Brokerages Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target at $61.38

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $85.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Activity

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,639,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $888,625. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,474 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

