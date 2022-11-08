Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) PT at $76.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

ELS stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

