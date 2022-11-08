Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives $27.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACCYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accor from €28.10 ($28.10) to €28.50 ($28.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Accor from €33.00 ($33.00) to €27.40 ($27.40) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Accor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Accor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $4.83 on Friday. Accor has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

