TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $710.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $710.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,418,311 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $584.88 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $686.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $564.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.