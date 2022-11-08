Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $161.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.67.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $158.40 on Friday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.82.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

