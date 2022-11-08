PLBY Group (PLBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.92 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PLBY Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PLBY Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $43.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PLBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
