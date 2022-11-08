PLBY Group (PLBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.92 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PLBY Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 181.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

