NGL Energy Partners (NGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. On average, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NGL stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 384,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 207,957 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

