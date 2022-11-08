PolyPid (PYPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect PolyPid to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of PolyPid

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PolyPid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of PolyPid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of PolyPid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About PolyPid

(Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.