scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect scPharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $146,953.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,742.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 626,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,860. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

