SpartanNash (SPTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. SpartanNash has set its FY22 guidance at $2.17-2.32 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.17-$2.32 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Trading Up 2.9 %

SPTN opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SpartanNash

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 263,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.