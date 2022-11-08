Rackspace Technology (RXT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of RXT stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
