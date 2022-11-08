Rackspace Technology (RXT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RXT stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after buying an additional 498,198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,778,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 173,522 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

