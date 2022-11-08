Performance Food Group (PFGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFGC stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

