STERIS (STE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STERIS stock opened at $163.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in STERIS by 207.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 42.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after acquiring an additional 64,877 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 122.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 49,956 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

