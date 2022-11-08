Vacasa (VCSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $310.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.47 million. On average, analysts expect Vacasa to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCSA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $5,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,844,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,660,120.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

