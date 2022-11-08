Verona Pharma (VRNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Verona Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.54. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.