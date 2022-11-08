Wrap Technologies (WRAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Wrap Technologies to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 305.46% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Wrap Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $4.25 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

