XPEL (XPEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect XPEL to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, analysts expect XPEL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
XPEL Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.88. XPEL has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in XPEL by 142.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 84,174 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 193.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 65.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 143.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on XPEL in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on XPEL to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
