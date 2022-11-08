SunOpta (SOY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.
SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$310.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$278.03 million.
SunOpta Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of TSE SOY opened at C$14.81 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -251.02.
Insider Activity
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
