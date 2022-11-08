SunOpta (STKL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.56 million. On average, analysts expect SunOpta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SunOpta Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ STKL opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -550.50 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on STKL. Cowen boosted their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

In other news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,863 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SunOpta by 5,847.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SunOpta by 3,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,199,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 239,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

