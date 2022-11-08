Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY22 guidance at $2.10-$2.20 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WWW opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 359.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 196,253 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 521,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,993,000 after buying an additional 136,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $2,034,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWW. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

